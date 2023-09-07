Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Fallbrook Newcomers Club launches a cutting-edge club membership tool

 
Last updated 9/6/2023 at 5:06pm

Over 30 members of the Fallbrook Newcomers Club enjoy "A Day at the Races" in Del Mar on July 23. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Established in 1972, Fallbrook Newcomers Club, an organization dedicated to welcoming and integrating new residents and/or those who desire to make new friends within our vibrant community, announces the implementation of "Hello" as its state-of-the-art membership website.

With a commitment to embracing innovative solutions, the club aims to streamline operations and enhance members' overall experience.

Since the club hosts a variety of events, gatherings, and social activities, "Hello" showcases the Fallbrook Newcomers Club and brings a host of benefits to club members. Intui...



