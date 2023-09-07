Scarecrow Workshops are scheduled for September

FALLBROOK – The Scarecrows are having the final finishing touches done in anticipation of Fallbrook Scarecrow Days Oct. 1-31. New scarecrows and the ever popular ones will be finished in time to make room for scarecrow building workshops in September.

The workshops provide any assistance needed to build and create scarecrows. Frames, body parts and even clothing are available for participants' convenience. The workshops are on Sept. 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, and 30 at 300 N. Brandon St., Unit 6. Register for the workshops and find all Scarecrow Days information at fallbrookch...