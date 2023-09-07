Smokey Robinson entertains after Pala Casino venue change

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Aug. 19 Smokey Robinson concert at Pala Casino was originally scheduled for the outdoor Palomar Starlight Theater, but the storm that weekend caused a last-minute change to the indoor Events Center. The change in venue required more than just setting up on a different stage.

The Palomar Starlight Theater has a capacity of 1,800 people while the Events Center is traditionally set for 1,500 spectators. Although nobody lost any seating because of the change in venues, the bar which is normally set up on the north side of the Events Center for concerts was...