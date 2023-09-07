County achieves national public health reaccreditation status
Shauni Lyles
County of San Diego Communications Office
The Public Health Services (PHS) department, in the County of San Diego's Health & Human Services Agency (HHSA), received national recognition for its continued progress in keeping the region healthy, safe and informed about public health issues and concerns.
PHS achieved initial accreditation, in 2016, from the national Public Health Accreditation Board and was recently reaccredited on Aug. 21, 2023.
"Protecting the health of individuals is the County's number one priority," said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health...
