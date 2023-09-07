Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

County achieves national public health reaccreditation status

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/6/2023 at 4:14pm

A microbiologist, in the Public Health Services department, prepares samples to test for Zika. Village News/Courtesy photo

Shauni Lyles

County of San Diego Communications Office

The Public Health Services (PHS) department, in the County of San Diego's Health & Human Services Agency (HHSA), received national recognition for its continued progress in keeping the region healthy, safe and informed about public health issues and concerns.

PHS achieved initial accreditation, in 2016, from the national Public Health Accreditation Board and was recently reaccredited on Aug. 21, 2023.

"Protecting the health of individuals is the County's number one priority," said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023