County announces new Child Care Blueprint to help families

Cassie N. Saunders

County of San Diego Communications Office

San Diego County’s new Child and Family Well-Being department publicly unveiled Tuesday its Child Care Blueprint, a two-year strategy to improve access, equity and the quality of childcare throughout the region.

It’s no secret many parents in San Diego County and elsewhere are struggling to find and pay for childcare. Families are often putting their names on coveted providers’ waiting lists before a child is even born.

“The Blueprint is part of our strategy to reimagine how we serve families and support providers” sai...