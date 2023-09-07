Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

County announces new Child Care Blueprint to help families

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/6/2023 at 4:15pm



Cassie N. Saunders

County of San Diego Communications Office

San Diego County’s new Child and Family Well-Being department publicly unveiled Tuesday its Child Care Blueprint, a two-year strategy to improve access, equity and the quality of childcare throughout the region.

It’s no secret many parents in San Diego County and elsewhere are struggling to find and pay for childcare. Families are often putting their names on coveted providers’ waiting lists before a child is even born.

“The Blueprint is part of our strategy to reimagine how we serve families and support providers” sai...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023