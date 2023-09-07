FCPG requests failing storm drain information

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Fallbrook Community Planning Group has requested information about failing storm drains in Fallbrook.

A 13-0 planning group vote Aug. 12, with Jacqui Kaiser and J.J. Neese absent, approved a motion requesting information about the location of failing storm drains, the public agency responsible for the storm drains, additional information about those storm drains and their need for repair, and potential funding to repair those storm drains.

“It’s an urgent public safety issue,” said planning group chair Eileen Delaney. “We’re very concerned abo...