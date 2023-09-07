New avocado proves tasty, safer to harvest at UC ANR Research and Extension Centers

Saoimanu Sope

Special to the village News

A new avocado, one that complements the widely known 'Hass,' will hit the world market soon. The 'Luna UCR' variety (trademarked and patent pending) has several characteristics that should be of interest to both growers and consumers, said Mary Lu Arpaia, University of California Cooperative Extension subtropical horticulture specialist based at UC Riverside.

From the grower perspective, the tree is about half the size of the leading variety while producing approximately the same yield per tree as 'Hass,' meaning that growers could plant more trees...