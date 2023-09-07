Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

New avocado proves tasty, safer to harvest at UC ANR Research and Extension Centers

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/6/2023 at 5:53pm

Village News/Mary Lu Arpaia photos

An unripe, left, and ripe, right, 'Luna UCR' fruit'

Saoimanu Sope

Special to the village News

A new avocado, one that complements the widely known 'Hass,' will hit the world market soon. The 'Luna UCR' variety (trademarked and patent pending) has several characteristics that should be of interest to both growers and consumers, said Mary Lu Arpaia, University of California Cooperative Extension subtropical horticulture specialist based at UC Riverside.

From the grower perspective, the tree is about half the size of the leading variety while producing approximately the same yield per tree as 'Hass,' meaning that growers could plant more trees...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023