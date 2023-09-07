Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

The three things mentally sharp people do as they age

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/6/2023 at 4:14pm



Isabelle Phillippe

Special to the Village News

Memory loss and cognitive decline are just a natural part of getting older, right?

Wrong, actually.

Multiple scientific studies have now proven that our brains are more plastic than we think, and our memory and thinking abilities can even change for the better. I see this every day among our students at the UC San Diego Division of Extended Studies’ Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, a membership-based program for individuals 50 years of age and older who are interested in pursuing intellectual interests and enriching their lives through...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023