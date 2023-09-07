Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Donated blankets raise funds for D'Vine Path

 
Last updated 9/6/2023 at 5:13pm

Tiana Batali and her mother, Lenila Lingad Batali, the founder and executive director of D'Vine Path, hold a handmade blanket donated by the Fallbrook Blanket Project. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – D'Vine Path held their annual fundraiser on Aug 26, selling hand crocheted and knitted blankets from the Fallbrook Blanket Project as well as many items from other donors.

D'Vine Path is a dynamic nonprofit program for adults with autism and other disabilities, specializing in horticulture, viticulture, hospitality and social skills. They welcome financial donations at any time and have volunteer opportunities. They can be reached at 760-626-6116 or [email protected].

The Fallbrook Blanket Project is an ongoing nonprofit which provides hand crocheted and knitted blankets o...



