By City News Service 

Fatal accident in Fallbrook leaves two people dead

 
Last updated 9/10/2023 at 1:28pm



FALLBROOK - Two people were killed today after their vehicle swerved off the road and flipped over, authorities said.

The accident occurred at 1:30 a.m. Sunday on southbound Interstate 15 at Mission Road in Fallbrook, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 32-year-old man was driving with a 28-year-old woman in a Lexus NX350, and for reasons under investigation, the vehicle veered off the road and overturned. Both the driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their identities were not immediately available. Authorities said it has not been determined if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information about the accident was asked to contact the Oceanside California Highway Patrol office at 760-643-3400.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

 

