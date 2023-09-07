Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FCPG calls for Hwy. 76 entrance to Rio Prado Park

 
Last updated 9/6/2023 at 5:58pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The planned San Luis Rey River Park is primarily within the Bonsall Community Planning Area, but part of the park master plan area is within the Fallbrook Community Planning Area so the Fallbrook Community Planning Group may make recommendations about portions of the park.

The Fallbrook planning group recommended Aug. 23 that the main entrance to Rio Prado Park, which is part of the planned San Luis Rey River Park, be from State Route 76.

The planning group approved the recommendation on a 13-0 vote with Jacqui Kaiser and J.J. Neese absent. “We are recomm...



