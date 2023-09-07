Hodges serving as Toastmasters area director

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Carole Hodges is a Toastmasters area director this Toastmasters year.

Hodges will be the Area 3 Director for 2023-24. Area 3 consists of Hodges’ Fallbrook Village Toastmasters club, the Chamber Club in Escondido, the Downtown Escondido Club and Rancho Bernardo Toastmasters.

The area director works with club presidents and other club officers. “I’m simply there to support them,” Hodges said.

Toastmasters International formerly called the area director position an area governor. However, the role of an area governor was to be a liaison between the dis...