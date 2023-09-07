Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Hodges serving as Toastmasters area director

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/6/2023 at 4:07pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Carole Hodges is a Toastmasters area director this Toastmasters year.

Hodges will be the Area 3 Director for 2023-24. Area 3 consists of Hodges’ Fallbrook Village Toastmasters club, the Chamber Club in Escondido, the Downtown Escondido Club and Rancho Bernardo Toastmasters.

The area director works with club presidents and other club officers. “I’m simply there to support them,” Hodges said.

Toastmasters International formerly called the area director position an area governor. However, the role of an area governor was to be a liaison between the dis...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023