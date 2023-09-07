Navy announces Sept. 20 public meeting and public comment period for environmental cleanup plan

FALLBROOK – The Department of the Navy is announcing a public meeting and a public review and comment period for the Proposed Plan to clean up a waste disposal site at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach Detachment, Fallbrook, California.

The cleanup site, known as IRP Site 34b, is approximately 9 acres and is located within the north-central portion of the base. The site is not accessible to the public.

IRP Site 34b was reportedly used as a disposal or burial area for dunnage (packing materials used for shipping products) from 1942 until 1978. Disposal material included dunnage and other wa...