Navy announces Sept. 20 public meeting and public comment period for environmental cleanup plan
Last updated 9/6/2023 at 5:54pm
FALLBROOK – The Department of the Navy is announcing a public meeting and a public review and comment period for the Proposed Plan to clean up a waste disposal site at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach Detachment, Fallbrook, California.
The cleanup site, known as IRP Site 34b, is approximately 9 acres and is located within the north-central portion of the base. The site is not accessible to the public.
IRP Site 34b was reportedly used as a disposal or burial area for dunnage (packing materials used for shipping products) from 1942 until 1978. Disposal material included dunnage and other wa...
