Reed Family Enterprises given NCFPD contract for administrative building upgrades
Last updated 9/6/2023 at 4:09pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
Reed Family Enterprises, Inc., was given the North County Fire Protection District contract to provide upgrades to the NCFPD administrative building.
The NCFPD board voted 5-0 Aug. 22 to award a $354,728 contract to Reed Family Enterprises, which is based in Temecula, for the work. The scope of work includes parking lot asphalt repair and resurfacing, exterior door replacement, building entry security access control, a visitor parking stall meeting current Americans with Disabilities Act standards, exterior paint and window coverings, a new sign to replace...
