Volunteers needed at Homes For Our Troops event
Last updated 9/6/2023 at 6:01pm
FALLBROOK – The national nonprofit organization Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) kicked off the building of a specially adapted home for Marine Lance Corporal Erik Galvan in May. The public is now invited to a Volunteer Day on Friday, Sept. 22 to help landscape LCpl Galvan's future specially adapted custom home.
Registration for the Volunteer Day begins at 7:30 a.m. with work beginning at 8:00. The home is at 1767 Avenida de Nog. Volunteers are asked to RSVP at www.hfotusa.org/galvan and bring garden gloves. They will receive an HFOT T-shirt and lunch. This event will be hosted outdoors under...
