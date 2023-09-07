Volunteers needed at Homes For Our Troops event

At the kickoff ceremony for the construction of his new home in May, LCpl Erik Galvan describes his life after his injuries sustained from an IED explosion in Afghanistan, with his loving wife and supporting family he is moving on with life and is helping others to face their life challenges ahead. Village News/David Landry photo

FALLBROOK – The national nonprofit organization Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) kicked off the building of a specially adapted home for Marine Lance Corporal Erik Galvan in May. The public is now invited to a Volunteer Day on Friday, Sept. 22 to help landscape LCpl Galvan's future specially adapted custom home.

Registration for the Volunteer Day begins at 7:30 a.m. with work beginning at 8:00. The home is at 1767 Avenida de Nog. Volunteers are asked to RSVP at www.hfotusa.org/galvan and bring garden gloves. They will receive an HFOT T-shirt and lunch. This event will be hosted outdoors under...