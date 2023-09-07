Father delivers son on way to hospital

Big brother Emmett greets his newborn sibling after his father delivers the baby on the way to the hospital Thursday, August 24. Anza Valley Outlook/Courtesy photo

Diane Sieker

Staff Writer

An apprehensive young father delivered his son into the world on the side of a dirt road near the Lost Valley Boy Scout Camp Thursday, Aug. 24.

"Wesley John Olvera made a grand entrance this morning on the dirt road on our way to the hospital," said mother Jacquie Olvera. "We made it 5 miles down the 10 mile dirt road and this little boy was not waiting any longer."

The Olveras reside at the Lost Valley Boy Scout Camp near Warner Springs, where father and husband Andrew works as a ranger. The dirt road in and out of camp is 10 miles long.

"I woke up with very strong contractions at 5:20 a.m., and they were just very strong right away and 3 minutes apart. We quickly got dressed, grabbed our things and our dogs to drop off at my mom's on our way to the hospital, and left."

Jacquie told both her husband and mother that she didn't think she was going to make it to the hospital.

"My body was already feeling the urge to push," she said. "We made it almost to the 5 mile mark on the dirt road out of camp and I told my husband he had to stop and I needed to get out."

She informed Andrew that the baby was coming immediately, and he responded by telling her to stop pushing and get back in the car because they needed to keep going.

"He was absolutely freaking out," said Jacquie of her husband of eight years. "But I needed him to pull himself together and help me because the baby was coming and he stepped right up to assist me. We couldn't call for help because there is no cell service on the dirt road. About 10 minutes later we were holding our baby boy in our arms. My dogs sat in the back seat and observed the whole birth since they were with us. They were so well behaved. So after the birth, we had to get back in the car and drive the rest of the way down the dirt road and the brief distance from there to my mom's house where we could get telephone service and call an ambulance."

Her mother Deborah Ondrak Casteel was completely surprised when the trio arrived at her home in Chihuahua Valley. She was babysitting their other son, 2 ½ year-old Emmett, when they pulled up with the newest member of the family.

"When we got to my mom's house, my husband got out of the car and met my mom by her front door and asked her if she would like to meet her new grandson," Jacquie said. "She responded with 'What? Are you serious?' My husband showed her his clothes covered in afterbirth and said 'I caught him.' My mom started crying and jogging to the car to come see us."

Father Andrew Olvera holds his son Wesley, after delivering him on the way to the hospital Thursday, August 24. Anza Valley Outlook/Courtesy photo

The family was grateful that the birth was smooth and the infant none the worse for wear. The baby's big brother is taking his new responsibilities seriously.

"Emmett loves his little brother," Jacquie said. "He asks to hold him all the time and tells him he loves him with kisses on the forehead."

After a short visit to the hospital, both mother and child were given a clean bill of health and sent home. Wesley weighed in at 7 pounds, 4 ounces and 19 inches long, being born three days after his predicted due date.

According to mom, the newborn is a happy baby and thriving.

"It was a surreal and amazing experience," said Andrew. "It wasn't what we planned but I wouldn't change it for anything. I can't wait to brag to my son about how I caught him when he was born when he is older."

Diane Sieker can be reached by email at [email protected].