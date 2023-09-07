Breeders' Cup but not Golden Gate closure changes CHRB 2024 date allocation

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Aug. 17 California Horse Racing Board meeting at the Del Mar Hilton included the allocation of racing dates for 2024. The planned closure of Golden Gate Fields didn’t change the date allocation for the Southern California tracks, although the Breeders’ Cup, held the first week of November, caused that week’s dates to be transferred from Santa Anita Park to the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club for 2024.

“Pleased to receive them,” said Del Mar Thoroughbred Club president and chief operating officer Josh Rubenstein.

The Del Mar Thoroughbred Club is a no...