Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Breeders' Cup but not Golden Gate closure changes CHRB 2024 date allocation

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/6/2023 at 5:32pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Aug. 17 California Horse Racing Board meeting at the Del Mar Hilton included the allocation of racing dates for 2024. The planned closure of Golden Gate Fields didn’t change the date allocation for the Southern California tracks, although the Breeders’ Cup, held the first week of November, caused that week’s dates to be transferred from Santa Anita Park to the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club for 2024.

“Pleased to receive them,” said Del Mar Thoroughbred Club president and chief operating officer Josh Rubenstein.

The Del Mar Thoroughbred Club is a no...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023