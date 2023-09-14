Bonsall student takes 4 World Champion martial arts titles

Liberty Hale, right, and her mother, Tara Hale, wear the medals they earned at the National Martial Arts Alliance World Championship.

BONSALL – What does a reigning world champion in Martial Arts worry about? According to the four-event-winner of the National Martial Arts Alliance World Championship, it's "passing the eighth grade."

Bonsall Unified School District student, Liberty Hale, 13, wasn't always crazy about the idea of doing martial arts. Even though her older sister, Maile Hale, a junior at Bonsall High School, mother Tara Hale and father Micah Hale, all compete in and hold a collection of mixed martial arts and martial arts championships of their own.

Liberty recalled, "I first got into martial arts beca...