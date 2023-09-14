Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Christ the King to host 37th annual Fall Faire

 
9/13/2023



FALLBROOK – Christ the King is hosting its annual Fall Faire on Oct. 21, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

This year's Fall Faire Artisan Bazaar will feature an array of handcrafted homemade jams, jellies, frozen meals, and baked goods, a silent auction, and books, games, and puzzles for sale.

Booths outside on the plaza and in the parking lot will feature music, savory barbecue, and a large variety of local craft vendors for early Christmas shopping. There will also be a kids' area with face painting and games.

Anyone who would like to be a vendor, can register at https://ctkfb.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/1518785 or contact the church office at 760-728-3256 or email [email protected].

Submitted by Christ the King Lutheran Church.

 

