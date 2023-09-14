Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Davis named to SNHU President's List

 
Last updated 9/13/2023 at 6:18pm



MANCHESTER, N.H. – Victoria Davis of Fallbrook has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's (SNHU) Summer 2023 President's List. The summer terms run from May to August.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

SNHU is a private, nonprofit institution with a 90-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adul...



