Garden Club begins new season with 'The Protea Guy'

Fallbrook Garden Club begins its new season Tuesday, Sept. 26 with guest speaker Ben Gill who has 45 years of experience growing protea. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Ben Gill, owner and general manager at California Protea Management, will be the guest speaker at the Fallbrook Garden Club general meeting, Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Gill is starting his 45th year as a protea grower and still finds it exciting to develop protea farms, both large and small. He has gained so much knowledge by building farms in both North and South America in all types of soils and conditions. "I feel blessed! There is so much we can still do to increase the awareness of these exotic flowers and foliages and to produce flowers for this under produced market."

Fallbrook Garden Club is starting the 2023-2024 fiscal year by introducing its executive committee: Kathi Thomas, president; Linda Wilson and Roberta Kansteiner, co-first VP/programs; Pauline Webber and Marci Eisenstadt, co-second VP/publicity; Diane Trappen and Marie Waller, co-third VP/membership; Terry Derry and Norma Gomez, co-recording secretaries; Mike Peters, treasurer; Joan Eberle, corresponding secretary; Gail Eastman, parliamentarian.

General meetings are held at the Fallbrook Community Center, located at 341 Heald Lane, 12:30 p.m. for social, 1 p.m. for business and 2 p.m. for program sections. The public is welcome.

For more information relating to the club and its activities, visit http://www.fallbrookgardenclub.org. FGC is a member of National Garden Clubs, Inc., Pacific Region Garden Clubs, Inc., California Garden Clubs, Inc./Palomar District.

