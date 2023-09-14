Historical society to hold open house at Reche School House

Facebook Historical Society invites everyone to attend the open house at its historic Reche School House, Saturday, Sept. 16. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Historical Society invites everyone to experience the magic of Fallbrook's first school house – the historic one-room Reche School House.

The open house will be held Saturday, Sept. 16 from 1-4 p.m., at 1319 S. Live Oak Park Road. There will also be an award ceremony at 1:30 p.m. The award recipients include Jerry Sayre for Pioneer of the Year, Pine Tree Lumber for Business of the Year and Jeff Duhacheck for Member of the Year. There is no cost to attend the event and there will be free refreshments.

The Fallbrook Historical Society's goal is to let the community know about this treasured resource, its history and what it is now used for. FHS hopes everyone will attend the fun community event and tour the building and extensive grounds.

For more information about the event and FHS, call 760-723-4125.

Submitted by Fallbrook Historical Society.