Stagecoach Sunday kicks off fall festivities on Oct. 1

Attendee Marilyn Wertz, front left, picks up her tickets at the will call table. She is greeted by Wallace Tucker, FLC co-founder; Debbie Crawford, FLC staff member; and Susan Liebes, chair of the FLC's board of directors.

FALLBROOK – Stagecoach Sunday rolls into town on Oct. 1 as the Fallbrook Land Conservancy celebrates its 35th year at the historic Palomares House and Park in Fallbrook.

The festivities will begin at 11 a.m. and end at 3 p.m., with stagecoach rides, barbeque, wild animal encounters, and kids' activities, with the biggest draw the ever-popular silent auction and raffle. The auction features an array of artwork and experiences, coupons to local businesses, jewelry, handicrafts, and a variety of other items.

Throughout the afternoon, Booze Brothers Brewing Company will be manning the taps in...