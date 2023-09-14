Stagecoach Sunday kicks off fall festivities on Oct. 1
FALLBROOK – Stagecoach Sunday rolls into town on Oct. 1 as the Fallbrook Land Conservancy celebrates its 35th year at the historic Palomares House and Park in Fallbrook.
The festivities will begin at 11 a.m. and end at 3 p.m., with stagecoach rides, barbeque, wild animal encounters, and kids' activities, with the biggest draw the ever-popular silent auction and raffle. The auction features an array of artwork and experiences, coupons to local businesses, jewelry, handicrafts, and a variety of other items.
Throughout the afternoon, Booze Brothers Brewing Company will be manning the taps in...
