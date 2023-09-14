Prepare for extended power outages

FALLBROOK – Planning ahead can help make adverse situations more manageable. Such is the case when storms strike and the power goes out. Extended power outages may not be pleasant, but some proactive planning can make it easier to withstand blackouts.

Establish a local support network

Support can be just as valuable as supplies when confronting power outages. The American Red Cross urged individuals to identify people who can help them during an extended power outage. Such individuals may help them stay at home or evacuate if the power will be out for a lengthy period of time.

Support ne...