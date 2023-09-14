Report shows slight increase in suicide deaths

Anita Lightfoot

County of San Diego Communications Office

After years of declines, confirmed suicide deaths in San Diego County rose to 360 in 2022, slightly more than the 358 recorded in 2021, which was the lowest number of deaths in 10 years.

Chairwoman Nora Vargas and Behavioral Health Services Director Luke Bergmann shared those findings and others Sept. 7 during the Suicide Prevention Council’s annual Report to the Community press conference. The report is a compilation of the most recent data on suicide in San Diego County.

Suicides are tracked by rates, which is the number of d...