Update on Parkinson's disease to be given

FALLBROOK – North County Parkinson's Support Group Fallbrook invites anyone interested to join their monthly support group meeting Friday, Sept. 22, 10 a.m. to noon at the Fallbrook Regional Health and Wellness Center, 1636 E. Mission Road.

The speakers will be Ed Hunter, account executive at AbbVie Neuroscience-Parkinson's and Zoltan Mari, MD (Virtual live), director for Parkinson & Movement Disorders Cleveland Clinic - Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, Las Vegas. Their topic is “Parkinson's Duopa Therapy & Update on PD Research.”

AbbVie was founded in 2013 when it became a separa...