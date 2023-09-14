Apartment fire displaces people from two units

Fire fighters rescue a woman from the top story and transport her to the hospital.

A working residential fire was reported Wednesday at 6:54 pm at an apartment complex at 240 E. Fallbrook St. A witness reported that it was a gas line that caught fire and NCFPD PIO John Choi confirmed that it was a gas line break with fire.

Village News/AC Investigations A resident tries to put out the fire with a hose and his fire extinguisher.

The flames were 20 to 30 feet high and reached from the ground past the roof on the second story. The complex was evacuated by Sheriff deputies while firefighters extinguished the flames. People displaced by the fire were provided a hotel stay, courtesy of the Red Cross, according to reports on scene.

A gas line exploded but no one was hurt, according to those at the scene. The manager, Kim, said, "The main water line broke. The plumber was repairing a water line and he hit the gas line and didn't know it. He went to solder the line and it exploded. But he actually finished the job!"

NCFPD did rescue one woman who was sleeping upstairs. They went through the back to get her and she was transported out of precaution.

The manager said Thursday morning that her boss, insurance personnel, and the fire department were coming back.

North County Fire, Camp Pendleton, and Vista were all on the scene with the Sheriff's Dept.