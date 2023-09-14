Celebrating the 100th birthday of Francisca Cortez

Members of the Fallbrook Food Pantry gather for a photo with Francisca Cortez during her 100th birthday celebration. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Food Pantry held a celebration for the 100th birthday of Francisca Cortez of Fallbrook, who has literally seen the world transform in a myriad of ways over the last century.

She has been a resident of Fallbrook since 1963. She is a home delivery client of the Fallbrook Food Pantry who grew up in Atotonilco El Alto, Jalisco, Mexico. She has three brothers and three sisters, and she is the oldest child.

Her mother was a businesswoman way before it was commonplace. She moved to Tijuana where she met her husband Arturo in 1956 (he passed away in 2004). They had fou...