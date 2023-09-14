Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

Connectors on SR-52 Will Close Next Week for Bridge Work

 
Last updated 9/16/2023 at 9:26pm



SAN DIEGO - Maintenance crews will close state Route 52

connectors in various San Diego County locations beginning tomorrow for bridge

work.

Caltrans officials said the following connectors will be closed from 8

p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday:

-- Southbound I-15 connector to eastbound SR-52;

-- Eastbound SR-52 connector to northbound I-15;

-- Westbound SR-52 connector to northbound I-805;

-- Northbound SR-125 connector to eastbound SR-52.

Caltrans reminded motorists to be aware of highway workers and moving construction equipment. Schedules may vary due to weather conditions, traffic incidents or other construction-related reasons.

Real-time traffic information can be found at

http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/, or sigalert.com.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-09-16-2023 13:05

 

