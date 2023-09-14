Connectors on SR-52 Will Close Next Week for Bridge Work
SAN DIEGO - Maintenance crews will close state Route 52
connectors in various San Diego County locations beginning tomorrow for bridge
work.
Caltrans officials said the following connectors will be closed from 8
p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday:
-- Southbound I-15 connector to eastbound SR-52;
-- Eastbound SR-52 connector to northbound I-15;
-- Westbound SR-52 connector to northbound I-805;
-- Northbound SR-125 connector to eastbound SR-52.
Caltrans reminded motorists to be aware of highway workers and moving construction equipment. Schedules may vary due to weather conditions, traffic incidents or other construction-related reasons.
Real-time traffic information can be found at
http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/, or sigalert.com.
