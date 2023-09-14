Evacuations lifted after commercial building fire in Valley Center

VALLEY CENTER - A battery storage commercial building fire in Valley Center

tonight prompted an evacuation.

The fire started around 5:15 p.m.at a building at Valley Center Road and Vesper Road,

according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

An evacuation center was established at Valley Center High School.

Evacuation and shelter-in-place orders were lifted around 8:30 p.m.,

and all roads in the area affected by the fire have been reopened, sheriff's

officials said.

Regarding the Valley Center fire at Terra-Gen’s battery power plant facility, According to Terra-Gen’s media contact Amy Roth, the battery bank currently on fire is part of their energy storage facility that has a contractural relationship with SDG&E. She confirmed that the batteries are Lithium-Ion.

It's unclear what may have sparked the fire. The cause of the fire is

under Investigation.

Sitting news contributed to this story.