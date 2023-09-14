Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FUESD announces resignation of school board president

 
Last updated 9/13/2023 at 6:34pm

New FUESD Board President Mary McBride

Village News Staff

The Fallbrook Union Elementary School District Board of Trustees announced at the Sept. 12 meeting the resignation of Dr. Stacey McRae, who served as the President of the School Board.

"Dr. McRae is relocating, and in accordance with trustee area requirements, she has stepped down from her role as an FUESD Board President and has submitted her resignation to the County School Board effective Sept. 7, 2023," said FUESD Board Vice President Mary McBride.

McBride, according to the FUESD bylaws, accepted the position of president and continued to preside over the meeting....



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

