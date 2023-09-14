PRESS RELEASE Double Fatal on SR-76 and Pala Mission Rd
Last updated 9/20/2023 at 1:46pm
FATAL VEHICLE CRASH IN PALA
PALA RESERVATION, Calif.- Officers from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded
to reports of a head-on collision on SR-76, at Pala Mission Road.
On Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at approximately 12:00 a.m., a 43-year-old from Vista
was driving a red Nissan Xterra in the eastbound lane of SR-76 at Pala Mission Road. A 65-
year-old male from Vista was driving a white Toyota Rav-4 in the westbound lane of SR-76, at
Pala Mission Road. For reasons still under investigation, the driver of the Nissan, crossed into
the westbound lane and collided head-on with t...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)