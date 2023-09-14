Girl Scouts San Diego's Urban Campout fundraiser returns after three-year hiatus

SAN DIEGO – Girl Scouts San Diego (GSSD) will host its beloved fun fundraiser, Urban Campout: Adventures Await, at its Balboa Park Campus, Friday, Sept. 22. More than 400 guests will experience a one-of-a-kind glimpse into the outdoor fun and adventure of Girl Scouts – complete with archery and other games, plus gourmet fare, a silent and live auction, local spirits, dancing, costumes and more.

Urban Campout 2023: Adventures Await is made possible by support from event co-chairs and community volunteers, Janice Kurth, who is also a GSSD board member, and Maggie Watkins.

“This year’s...