Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Girl Scouts San Diego's Urban Campout fundraiser returns after three-year hiatus

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/13/2023 at 5:38pm



SAN DIEGO – Girl Scouts San Diego (GSSD) will host its beloved fun fundraiser, Urban Campout: Adventures Await, at its Balboa Park Campus, Friday, Sept. 22. More than 400 guests will experience a one-of-a-kind glimpse into the outdoor fun and adventure of Girl Scouts – complete with archery and other games, plus gourmet fare, a silent and live auction, local spirits, dancing, costumes and more.

Urban Campout 2023: Adventures Await is made possible by support from event co-chairs and community volunteers, Janice Kurth, who is also a GSSD board member, and Maggie Watkins.

“This year’s...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023