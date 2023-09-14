Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Initiative to 'Stop Fentanyl Dealers' sought by fentanyl victim's families begins in Sacramento

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/13/2023 at 5:38pm



Tony Ault

Staff Writer

A number of families who have lost their loved ones to the deadly drug fentanyl in recent months gathered Tuesday, Sept. 5, in front of the California Attorney General’s office along with supporters of a voter initiative to Stop Fentanyl Dealers, adding to the current Senate Bill 350 Alexandra’s Law warnings.

Leading the Sacramento live stream news conference on the initiative was Matt Capelouto, member of the Stop Fentanyl Dealers movement and the father of Alexandra Capelouto whose name is on the law that currently warns drug dealers that the fentanyl is extr...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023