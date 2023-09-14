Gearhart fifth in first race with new team

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

In his first race with his new team and his fourth race with his current car, Fallbrook driver Jeff Gearhart finished fifth in Barona Speedway’s Pure Stocks main event Sept. 2.

“I want to thank my new team,” Gearhart said.

Polo Zetina had been Gearhart’s only crew member as well as Gearhart’s crew chief. He is no longer with Gearhart due to a military commitment. Gearhart, who was raised in Valley Center and moved to Fallbrook four years ago, had a company called Ingrained Woodworking but abandoned that business when he took a position as a superi...