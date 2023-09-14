Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

The Encinitas Beach Run: Uniting community through running, 5K & 10K

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/13/2023 at 6:17pm

The Encinitas Beach Run is set to take place Sept. 17 from 2-6 p.m. at Moonlight Beach, promising a beautiful course for runners of all levels. Village News/Courtesy photo

ENCINITAS – The Encinitas Beach Run is set to take place Sept. 17 from 2-6 p.m. at Moonlight Beach, promising a beautiful course for runners of all levels. Whether one is a fitness enthusiast, or just an individual seeking an active and enjoyable way to connect with their community, there is something for everyone.

The Encinitas Beach Run offers participants the choice of a 5K, 10K, or Kids K, showcasing the gorgeous ocean views on Moonlight Beach. As runners make their way on the sand they will be captivated by the breathtaking views, with the cool ocean breeze greeting them along thei...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023