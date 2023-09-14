The Encinitas Beach Run: Uniting community through running, 5K & 10K

The Encinitas Beach Run is set to take place Sept. 17 from 2-6 p.m. at Moonlight Beach, promising a beautiful course for runners of all levels. Village News/Courtesy photo

ENCINITAS – The Encinitas Beach Run is set to take place Sept. 17 from 2-6 p.m. at Moonlight Beach, promising a beautiful course for runners of all levels. Whether one is a fitness enthusiast, or just an individual seeking an active and enjoyable way to connect with their community, there is something for everyone.

The Encinitas Beach Run offers participants the choice of a 5K, 10K, or Kids K, showcasing the gorgeous ocean views on Moonlight Beach. As runners make their way on the sand they will be captivated by the breathtaking views, with the cool ocean breeze greeting them along thei...