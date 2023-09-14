U17 boys team wins soccer tournament
Last updated 9/13/2023 at 6:16pm
FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Villa boys U17 team played in the Rebels National Challenge tournament, taking first place over Labor Day weekend at Galway Downs in Temecula.
The team beat FC Golden State 3-1 on Saturday, Sept. 2, then took a 1-0 win over SDSC Surf on Sunday, Srpt. 3, followed by a 2-1 win over FC Premier that same day. They then tied California Rush 2-2, Monday, Sept. 4 in the finals, winning the championship with a tie-breaker (5-4).
Fallbrook Villa encourages all children in the community to play sports, especially soccer.
