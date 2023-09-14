U17 boys team wins soccer tournament

Fallbrook Villa boys U17 team pose with the championship trophy they won at the Rebels National Challenge tournament over Labor Day weekend at Galway Downs in Temecula.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Villa boys U17 team played in the Rebels National Challenge tournament, taking first place over Labor Day weekend at Galway Downs in Temecula.

The team beat FC Golden State 3-1 on Saturday, Sept. 2, then took a 1-0 win over SDSC Surf on Sunday, Srpt. 3, followed by a 2-1 win over FC Premier that same day. They then tied California Rush 2-2, Monday, Sept. 4 in the finals, winning the championship with a tie-breaker (5-4).

Fallbrook Villa encourages all children in the community to play sports, especially soccer. Anyone interested in joining the club or wanting more in...