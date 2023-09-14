Warriors return to grid winning ways

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

A 28-21 home victory Sept. 7 over Santana High School gave Fallbrook High School’s football team a 3-1 record for 2023.

“Great to get a win,” said Fallbrook head coach Ross Johnson. “I like the way we responded after a tough game.”

Fallbrook hosted Great Oak on Sept. 1. The Wolfpack won by a 34-0 margin and had 431 yards of total offense compared to 166 for the Warriors. The Warriors also committed their first turnover of the season on a fumbled snap.

“We weren’t super proud of our performance,” Johnson said.

Four injured Fallbrook players d...