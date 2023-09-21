California Connections Academy students return for 2023-2024 school ear
Last updated 9/20/2023 at 4:07pm
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO — California Connections Academy schools, a network of tuition-free online public schools serving students in grades TK-12, began its 2023-24 school year today, welcoming students as they log on for their first day of virtual learning. Since 2004, California Connections Academy has provided a high-quality online learning experience, serving more than 8,200 students from cities and towns across the state.
California Connections Academy has a dedicated team of educators who understand the unique dynamics of virtual learning and are specially trained to deliver a curricu...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)