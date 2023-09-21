Judge Sides With Escondido Teachers Who Sued Over EUSD Gender Identity Policy

City News Service

SAN DIEGO - A federal judge sided today with two teachers at Escondido's Rincon Middle School who sued over school district policies governing what information can be shared with parents of transgender and gender-nonconforming students.

U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez granted a preliminary injunction request prohibiting enforcement of policies that bar teachers from discussing students' gender identities with their parents.

The lawsuit filed earlier this year on behalf of Elizabeth Mirabelli and Lori Ann West states teachers are required to use ``any pronouns o...