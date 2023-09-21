Martha "Carolyn" Russell passed away Sunday, Aug. 26, 2023 in Santa Barbara, California.

Carolyn Staude was born on Dec. 30, 1939, to Evaline and Oliver Staude in Fallbrook, California. She was a third generation Californian who grew into a vivacious outgoing young girl.

That energy and zest for life included being captain of the Fallbrook High School cheerleading squad. She met and married her high school sweetheart Darryl Russell soon after graduation.

Together, Carolyn and Darryl quickly started a family with a son Joe and a daughter Debbie. The Russell family settled in Vista, California where Carolyn worked at Bank of America for several years.

Darryl went into the unfinished furniture business in 1972, and Carolyn soon joined as well. Together they became furniture entrepreneurs, ultimately owning four "Wood Shop" stores in North San Diego County.

Years later, they closed the business and left that chapter of their lives and moved to Northern California where Carolyn worked for Koret as an executive in charge of their retail locations. In 2003, Carolyn retired and she and Darryl moved to Santa Ynez Valley as ranch managers at Hidden River Ranch in Happy Canyon.

Carolyn enjoyed volunteering for local horse shows and at the Santa Ynez Valley Opportunity Shop. One of her proudest moments was being named "Volunteer of the Year" by her colleagues in 2022. Carolyn lived what she called a "fun life" and was extremely close to her family. A better mother and grandmother could not be found.

Carolyn is survived by her husband of 65 years, Darryl; two children (Joe Russell and Debbie Adelman) and their respective spouses (Katie Russell and Marty Adelman); five grandchildren (Max Russell, Lex Adelman, Mitch Russell, Katelyn Adelman and Jacob Adelman); brother Buddy Staude and niece Darcy Schroeder.

The family has asked in lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Santa Ynez Valley Opportunity Shop or Susan G Komen. Services will be held at the Fallbrook Masonic Lodge on Sunday, Oct. 1, Noon.