Society honors valued figures in Fallbrook history

Fallbrook native Jerry Sayre is the Pioneer of the Year for 2023.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Historical Society held its annual awards ceremony during an open house at the historic Reche School House Saturday, Sept. 16. Here are the award presentation speechs:

Pioneer of the Year – Jerry Sayre

This year's Pioneer of the Year is a champion of Fallbrook history. Jerry Sayre is a man who knows Fallbrook, the town where he was born and grew up.

Sayre Market, run by his father and uncle, was a Fallbrook landmark on Main Avenue in the 1940s and 1950s.

Jerry intimately remembers what the old town of Fallbrook has looked like across the decades.

Jerry recall...