Society honors valued figures in Fallbrook history
Last updated 9/20/2023 at 6:47pm
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Historical Society held its annual awards ceremony during an open house at the historic Reche School House Saturday, Sept. 16. Here are the award presentation speechs:
Pioneer of the Year – Jerry Sayre
This year's Pioneer of the Year is a champion of Fallbrook history. Jerry Sayre is a man who knows Fallbrook, the town where he was born and grew up.
Sayre Market, run by his father and uncle, was a Fallbrook landmark on Main Avenue in the 1940s and 1950s.
Jerry intimately remembers what the old town of Fallbrook has looked like across the decades.
Jerry recall...
