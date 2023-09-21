Mission Theater to celebrate 75 years in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – The Mission Theater is holding a 75th anniversary special event, Saturday, Oct. 7; doors open at 6 p.m. The community is invited to attend the celebration which includes a slideshow presentation, complimentary glass of champagne, complimentary hors d’oeuvres and a complimentary piece of cake.

The event also features a screening of the first movie ever shown at the theater, in 1948, “Abbott & Costello Meet Frankenstein.”

Pre-sale tickets are $20, tickets bought at the door are $25. To purchase tickets online, go to https://fallbrookmissiontheater.com. The theater is locat...