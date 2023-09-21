Musical performances and stories inspire an audience
Last updated 9/20/2023 at 7:03pm
Lucette Moramarco
Associate Editor
The Fallbrook Women’s Connection’s monthly brunch on Friday, Sept. 15 featured a performance by eight students from the Temecula Conservatory of Music. They played several pieces of classical music and talked about the Musical Mentor’s Club.
The young adults ranged in age from 15 to 18 and were accompanied by the president and...
