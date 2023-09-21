How to live a sustainable lifestyle

Lucette Moramarco

Associate Editor

I Love A Clean San Diego Community Outreach Assistant Bella Sullins gave a presentation on taking care of the environment at Rainbow Valley Grange, Sept. 9.

In 2022, ILACSD utilized 16,678 volunteers, educated 27,010 youth and adults, removed 182,427 pounds of trash, handled 40,273 recycling inquiries and diverted 42,550 items from landfills.

Sullin said that the average resident produces 5.8 pounds of waste per day, over 2,117 pounds per year. She explained that all that waste goes to three landfills - Miramar, Otay and Sycamore. Miramar is the largest...