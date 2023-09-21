Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Wings of Change takes part in San Diego Gives Project

 
Last updated 9/20/2023 at 5:35pm

Mauricio Mendez of Mendez Landscaping volunteers for two days of service including installing a sprinkler system for Wings of Change. Village News/Stephanie Holbrook photo

FALLBROOK – Wings of Change partnered with San Diego Gives and United Way to host a service project in Fallbrook on Sept. 9. They helped create a butterfly habitat at Fallbrook Active Nutrition. Together the Fallbrook community gifted 127 hours of service from 24 volunteers.

Wings of Change chose a location with a bank facing west. There was a small oak tree, a pepper tree and a yucca plant that were left in place. The new habitat was created with all four seasons of blooming in mind and was planned to thrive without water.

The design included 26 varieties of plants and will host over 100...



