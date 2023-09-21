Fire Damages Two Buildings at Pauma Valley Trading Center
PAUMA VALLEY - Fire damaged two buildings in a commercial center
in Pauma Valley today, but firefighters were able to keep the blaze from
spreading to adjacent buildings.
The fire was reported at 6:40 a.m. Saturday in the Pauma Valley
Trading Center at 16220 CA-76, which contains a grocery store and El Rey
restaurant, according to Cal Fire San Diego.
The fire was knocked down at 9:20 a.m., but crews remained at the
scene for mop up and damage control.
Crews from other agencies assisted Cal Fire, including Pala Fire,
Pauma Fire, Rincon Fire, Valley Center Fire, Oceanside Fire and San Pasqual
Reservation.
The origin of the fire was under investigation.
No injuries were reported.
Highway 76 was closed in both directions from Cole Grade to Valley
Center Road for firefighter operations.
