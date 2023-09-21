Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By CNS 

Fire Damages Two Buildings at Pauma Valley Trading Center

 
Last updated 9/23/2023 at 12:13pm

VIllage News/Debi Foli photo

PAUMA VALLEY - Fire damaged two buildings in a commercial center

in Pauma Valley today, but firefighters were able to keep the blaze from

spreading to adjacent buildings.

The fire was reported at 6:40 a.m. Saturday in the Pauma Valley

Trading Center at 16220 CA-76, which contains a grocery store and El Rey

restaurant, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

The fire was knocked down at 9:20 a.m., but crews remained at the

scene for mop up and damage control.

VIllage News/Debi Foli photo

Crews from other agencies assisted Cal Fire, including Pala Fire,

Pauma Fire, Rincon Fire, Valley Center Fire, Oceanside Fire and San Pasqual

Reservation.

The origin of the fire was under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

Highway 76 was closed in both directions from Cole Grade to Valley

Center Road for firefighter operations.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-09-23-2023 11:48

 

