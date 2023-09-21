Homes For Our Troops events are this weekend

FALLBROOK – The national nonprofit organization Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is holding a Volunteer Day on Friday, Sept. 22 to help landscape LCpl Erik Galvan Galvan's future specially adapted custom home.

Registration for the Volunteer Day begins at 7:30 a.m. with work beginning at 8:00. The home is at 1767 Avenida de Nog. Volunteers are asked to RSVP at http://www.hfotusa.org/galvan and bring garden gloves. They will receive an HFOT T-shirt and lunch. This event will be hosted outdoors under a tent (rain or shine) so volunteers should dress accordingly.

All are also invited to The Key Ce...