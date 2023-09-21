Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

St. John's Vintners' Showcase to benefit Armed Services YMCA

 
Last updated 9/20/2023 at 6:09pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

A guest bids on an item in the Silent Auction at the inaugural Fallbrook Vintners' Showcase last year.

FALLBROOK – St. John's Episcopal Church is pleased to announce its "Second Annual Fallbrook Vintners' Showcase," a gala tasting and auction event to be held for the benefit of the Armed Services YMCA, Camp Pendleton. The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 3-6 p.m. at 433 N. Orange Ave.

Community participation will help:

1) To provide financial support to Armed Services YMCA, Camp Pendleton. Since 1942, this trusted non-profit organization has been working tirelessly to lighten the burdens of military life for individuals and families stationed on Camp Pendleton. Among the va...



