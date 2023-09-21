Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Village News Staff 

Truck catches fire in parking lot

 
Last updated 9/22/2023 at 11:39am

Village News/AC Investigations

1995 Dodge Dakota catches fire in the engine compartment. NCFPD quickly extinguished the fire.

The engine compartment of a 1995 Dodge Dakota truck caught fire in the Northgate grocery store parking lot at 10:19 am this morning, sending smoke in the air that was visible for miles. North County Fire arrived on the scene and was able to extinguish it quickly. "The fire started in the engine compartment and also spread into the passenger space. Crews were able to get a handle on it quickly. The cars surrounding the truck were unaffected and no one was hurt, " according to NCFPD PIO John Choi. Cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Village News/AC Investigations

